First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.18

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.18 and last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.22.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $89.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

