First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the May 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:FAM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,182. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAM. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 55,817 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $173,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.