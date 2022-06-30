First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the May 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:FAM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,182. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
