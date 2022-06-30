First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FIF opened at $14.26 on Thursday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

