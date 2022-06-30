First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:FIF opened at $14.26 on Thursday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
