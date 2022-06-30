First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Holdings Trimmed by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 106,350 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 134,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $59.38. 4,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,332. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

