First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Up 214.3% in June

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 57,508 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

Get First Trust Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

FCEF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.96. 1,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.