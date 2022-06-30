First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 138.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 34.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 149,568 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

