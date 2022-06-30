First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
