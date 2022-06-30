First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,800 shares, a growth of 125.3% from the May 31st total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

HYLS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,624. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

