First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FKU traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FKU. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 549.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 48.5% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter.

