First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ FKU traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
