First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:FUNC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.45. 509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.76. First United has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. First United had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities research analysts predict that First United will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First United by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First United by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of First United in the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile (Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

