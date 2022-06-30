Float Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.18 Million (BANK)

Float Protocol (BANK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. Float Protocol has a total market cap of $17.18 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Float Protocol coin can now be bought for about $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Float Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00195043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.36 or 0.01596186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00100090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016083 BTC.

About Float Protocol

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

Buying and Selling Float Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Float Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

