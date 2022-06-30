Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $109.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.92.

NYSE:FND opened at $66.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $92.53. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,863,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 240,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

