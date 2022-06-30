Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives $163.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLGZY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 166 to CHF 160 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 185 to CHF 157 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

