Focused Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Focused Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises approximately 4.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $134,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cigna by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $264.92. 17,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,778. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $273.58. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.50.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

