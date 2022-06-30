Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.62

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 25582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

FL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

