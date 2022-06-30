Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives $59.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $2,420,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 29.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fortis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 107,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

FTS stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. Fortis has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

