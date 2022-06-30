Fractal Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.4% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a market cap of $256.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

