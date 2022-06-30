Fractal Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Fractal Investments LLC decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for 7.5% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fractal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Targa Resources worth $25,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,879,000 after acquiring an additional 178,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,751,000 after buying an additional 286,421 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,977,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,569,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,980,000 after purchasing an additional 156,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,249. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

