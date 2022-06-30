Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Franklin Resources traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 21656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

About Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

