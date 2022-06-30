Frax Share (FXS) Price Hits $4.77 on Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for $4.77 or 0.00025189 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $77.30 million and $11.34 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.05 or 0.01806622 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00189758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00078503 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016122 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

