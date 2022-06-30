Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshii from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Freshii alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.