Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Shares Up 0.7%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.30. 5,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 21,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Frontera Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price target on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
