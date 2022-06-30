Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 198.0% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 190.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 99,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $979,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,797. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Frontier Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

