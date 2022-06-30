Frontier Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. Frontier has a total market cap of $18.10 million and approximately $29.40 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,956,250 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

