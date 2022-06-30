FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $179.40

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.40 and last traded at $179.27, with a volume of 4019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average of $156.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,598,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,264,000 after buying an additional 86,580 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

