FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $179.40

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.40 and last traded at $179.27, with a volume of 4019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.85.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average of $156.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,598,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,264,000 after buying an additional 86,580 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter.
FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.