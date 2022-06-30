Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fukuoka Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82.
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
