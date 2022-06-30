Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Up 5.1%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.66. 69,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,021,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YMM. Citigroup cut their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.45.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 71.02%. The firm had revenue of $210.21 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

