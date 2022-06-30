FUZE Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,250.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for $12.43 or 0.00065394 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $9,364.12 and $17,250.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00192919 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.31 or 0.01232630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00109862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016032 BTC.

About FUZE Token

FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

