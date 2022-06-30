FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Issued By KeyCorp

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

XHR opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,411,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,445,000 after purchasing an additional 282,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,801,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,738,000 after acquiring an additional 301,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,869,000 after acquiring an additional 67,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

