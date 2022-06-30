FY2022 EPS Estimates for China Life Insurance Company Limited Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of China Life Insurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for China Life Insurance’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Life Insurance’s FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

LFC stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,342,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after buying an additional 110,853 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 1,190.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 1,106,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 103,413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 330,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 287,321 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.4847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

About China Life Insurance (Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

