FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Precision Drilling Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $10.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.21. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The firm had revenue of C$351.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.30 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.62.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$83.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$35.82 and a 1 year high of C$109.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

