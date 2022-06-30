FYDcoin Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 36% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $476,155.51 and approximately $1,750.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 620,602,848 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.