Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.04

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.04 and last traded at C$5.10, with a volume of 142351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.39.
Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.13. The company has a market cap of C$561.10 million and a PE ratio of 2.26.
About Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY)
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
Featured Articles
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.