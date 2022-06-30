GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Down 82.8% in June

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 475,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 115,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of GGN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.60. 638,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,469. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

