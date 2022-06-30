Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,170.61

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,170.61 ($14.36) and traded as low as GBX 1,130 ($13.86). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,166 ($14.30), with a volume of 55,564 shares.

GAMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.38) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.38) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,168.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,385.14. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,912.73.

In related news, insider Martin Lea purchased 985 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,217 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £11,987.45 ($14,706.72).

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

