GAP (NYSE:GPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.26

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 68981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is -285.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

