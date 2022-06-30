Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.20

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.20 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 42.40 ($0.52), with a volume of 901791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.53).

Several research firms have weighed in on GEMD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

The company has a market cap of £57.13 million and a PE ratio of 5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.