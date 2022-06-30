General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.64. 39,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,289. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

