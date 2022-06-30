Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Short Interest Update

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Generation Hemp stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Generation Hemp has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp, Inc provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

