Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Short Interest Update

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Generation Hemp stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Generation Hemp has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
About Generation Hemp (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Hemp (GENH)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.