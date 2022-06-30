Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
NASDAQ GIPR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $10.25.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
