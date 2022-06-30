Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.75

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.75 and last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 10304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $684.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Genesco by 59.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

