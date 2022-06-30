Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gesher I Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of GIACW traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,375. Gesher I Acquisition has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33.

