Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Update

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Giga-tronics stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Giga-tronics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.27.
Giga-tronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Giga-tronics (GIGA)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.