Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Update

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Giga-tronics stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Giga-tronics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.27.

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

