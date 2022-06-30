Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 5%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.65. 209,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,934,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.12.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,770,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.