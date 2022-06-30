GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $69.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.91.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $53.42 on Monday. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $7,395,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $900,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $43,500,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

