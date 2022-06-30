Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,736.26.

Shares of GVDNY stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 38,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $61.99 and a 52-week high of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

