Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $150.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.01% from the company’s current price.
GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.74.
Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
