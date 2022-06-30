Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $150.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.01% from the company’s current price.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.74.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.