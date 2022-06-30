Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.32

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.323 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Global X Cannabis ETF stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.