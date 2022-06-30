Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CHB)

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:CHB opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.

