Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.12

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

KRMA stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.92.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 287.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.