Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ FINX opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $53.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

